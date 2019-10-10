Discussion
Andrew Schmelyun
Maker
Hey everyone! The other day I was trying to log in to my Starbucks account and didn't realize until I went to reset my password that a symbol is required in it. Once I figured that out I quickly remembered my password, but it aggravated me enough that I built this site to help myself and others combat that issue in advanced. I know, password managers exist. But sometimes I've had problems with them integrating with mobile apps or even some web clients, so I figured a reference like this could be handy regardless. That's it, that's the whole site.
