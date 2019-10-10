Log In
A repository of password requirements for websites and apps.

Have you ever forgot a password and went to reset it, only to find out that the reason you couldn't remember it was due to some bizarre requirement or complicated password rules? This reference site tries to help prevent that from happening.
Andrew Schmelyun
Hey everyone! The other day I was trying to log in to my Starbucks account and didn't realize until I went to reset my password that a symbol is required in it. Once I figured that out I quickly remembered my password, but it aggravated me enough that I built this site to help myself and others combat that issue in advanced. I know, password managers exist. But sometimes I've had problems with them integrating with mobile apps or even some web clients, so I figured a reference like this could be handy regardless. That's it, that's the whole site.
