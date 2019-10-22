Discussion
Sudarshan Sridharan
Maker
As a sophomore in college, I realized very quickly after I started getting paid to promote parties that there needed to be a frictionless, transaction fee free event hosting platform that generated an automatic list for event organizers. Basically Eventbrite but not as clunky, completely free to use (college students are forced to penny pinch), and 100% frictionless.
We're constantly working on PartyTalk and we'd love to hear any and all feedback you have! To get started, which of these two features would be more valuable to you?
Emailed ticketing and scanning by organizers
Tiered pricing with optional add-ons
