PartyRock
Everyone can build AI apps

PartyRock is a space where you can build AI-generated apps in a playground powered by Amazon Bedrock. It’s a fast and fun way to learn about generative AI.
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
PartyRock
was hunted by
Hiten Shah
in Artificial Intelligence, No-Code. Featured on November 17th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is PartyRock's first launch.
