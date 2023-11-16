Products
PartyRock
PartyRock
Everyone can build AI apps
PartyRock is a space where you can build AI-generated apps in a playground powered by Amazon Bedrock. It’s a fast and fun way to learn about generative AI.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
by
PartyRock
About this launch
PartyRock
Everyone can build AI apps
PartyRock by
PartyRock
was hunted by
Hiten Shah
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Featured on November 17th, 2023.
PartyRock
is not rated yet. This is PartyRock's first launch.
