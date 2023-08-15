Products
Home
→
Product
→
PartnerWise
PartnerWise
Find brands for UGC creator jobs
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
PartnerWise provides UGC creator jobs from brands in over 27 various industries. Users can discover brands recommended to them by viewing their profile card and match score for ad campaigns, remote work, and sponsorships.
Launched in
Social Media
Advertising
E-Commerce
by
PartnerWise
About this launch
PartnerWise
Find Brands for UGC Creator Jobs
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
PartnerWise by
PartnerWise
was hunted by
Nico Estrada
in
Social Media
,
Advertising
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Nico Estrada
. Featured on August 16th, 2023.
PartnerWise
is not rated yet. This is PartnerWise's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report