Partnership API by Partneroid

Get data on company partnerships, competitors and analytics

Tap into Partneroid's RESTful API to get data on company partnerships, competitors and analytics. Data is updated in realtime and covers thousands of brands worldwide.
Thanks @kevin for the hunt : Hey PH community, I'm Hannah, Partneroid maker here. Super excited to be launching our Partnerships and Competitors API tool. For the longest time, we noticed that it is extremely difficult to collect partnership information and even if you wanted to buy the data, you can't. I thought it'd be really useful to open it up to you guys. Basic API usage is free. We're hoping people will find this useful and we're looking for feedback.
