Partnership API by Partneroid

Hannah Santiago
Maker
Thanks @kevin for the hunt : Hey PH community, I'm Hannah, Partneroid maker here. Super excited to be launching our Partnerships and Competitors API tool. For the longest time, we noticed that it is extremely difficult to collect partnership information and even if you wanted to buy the data, you can't. I thought it'd be really useful to open it up to you guys. Basic API usage is free. We're hoping people will find this useful and we're looking for feedback.
