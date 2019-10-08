Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Max Moody
Maker
Thanks @robjama for the hunt :) Hey PH community, I'm Max, Partneroid maker here. Super excited to be launching v1 of our B2B partnerships search tool. We've been working a lot with companies and brands on analyzing their partnerships and built a version of this internally. I thought it'd be really useful to open it up. So what does this do? well you can use this to find & request information on brands and their competitors. But really what we are focused on is deep diving into partnership data. We’re hoping people will find this useful and we’re looking for feedback.
UpvoteShare