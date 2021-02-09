discussion
Taavi Raidma
MakerCo-founder of Partnerbow
Hey all! It’s a project that comes from our experience as agency builders. We’ve been running web development and marketing agencies for over 10 years and know the ups and downs of partnerships. We want to make them work better and more profitable. Quick background - companies usually have a number of outsourcing partners - for copywriting, front-end development, design, video etc. And often it’s multiple partners to choose from for each type of task. So, when you have a piece of work, you need to ask for quotes, you need to approve them, you need to track deadlines, payments and if you have a commission agreement, also track the commissions earned and payments. It's currently done with email and Google Sheets. It's inefficient and slow, so we brought it all into one place - that's Partnerbow. ** For any Producthunter who signs up and is up for taking part in a user interview, we'll waive the subscription fees for a year.
This tool helps me with projects and these guys just saved my time. Thanks :like:
It's always hard to combine different tools like email, google sheets etc. Seems that Partnerbow has nailed it!
@martti_muttik That's great to hear. Happy to tell you more about our future plans as well!
Awesome, seems that this one might grow!
@antanas_bernatonis Thanks Antanas!