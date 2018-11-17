Partle is a mobile application (IOS and Android) that helps you easily organize, find and attend parties all around the world!
- Find parties and events near you.
- Easily exchange financial contributions between hosts and participants.
- Simplify the organization of your parties and events.
Reviews
- Pros:
Simple centralized view of your social gatherings.Cons:
has to be an mvp first... ;-)
Imagine all your gatherings available in one app? Use Partle to discover what's happening around you, gather with your friends in private events, pay with your phone.Sylvain St-Germain has used this product for one month.
Discussion
