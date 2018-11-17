Log InSign up
Partle

Revolutionizing the way people get together

Partle is a mobile application (IOS and Android) that helps you easily organize, find and attend parties all around the world!

- Find parties and events near you.

- Easily exchange financial contributions between hosts and participants. 

- Simplify the organization of your parties and events.

Helpful
  • Sylvain St-Germain
    Sylvain St-Germain
    Pros: 

    Simple centralized view of your social gatherings.

    Cons: 

    has to be an mvp first... ;-)

    Imagine all your gatherings available in one app? Use Partle to discover what's happening around you, gather with your friends in private events, pay with your phone.

    Sylvain St-Germain has used this product for one month.
