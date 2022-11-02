Products
Home
→
Product
→
Parsnip
Ranked #5 for today
Parsnip
Duolingo for cooking
Parsnip helps you cook with confidence by breaking down complex cooking expertise into fun, bite-size quizzes. Pick a dish and learn all the fundamentals hidden below the surface of a recipe. Cook like a chef before you know it.
Launched in
Cooking
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Parsnip
About this launch
Parsnip
Duolingo for cooking
0
reviews
54
followers
Follow for updates
Parsnip by
Parsnip
was hunted by
Andrew Mao
in
Cooking
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ben Jones
,
Artur Balabanskyy
,
Nazar Kvyatkovsky
,
Alexander Tsoukias
,
Dimitris Vlachos
,
Andrew Mao
,
Edward Huang
and
Rachel Weitzner
. Featured on November 7th, 2022.
Parsnip
is not rated yet. This is Parsnip's first launch.
