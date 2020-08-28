Deals
PARSIQ
PARSIQ
No-code solution to connect blockchain to anything
Fintech
Crypto
+ 1
#5 Product of the Day
Today
The "Zapier for Blockchain".
⠀
PARSIQ serves as a bridge between blockchains and off-chain applications. Monitor and track any events or digital asset transfers on various blockchains in real-time at scale, build triggerable workflows.
Featured
28 minutes ago
PARSIQ Goes Live with Monitoring Platform That Allows Connecting Blockchains to Off-Chain Apps for Workflow Automation | Markets Insider
TALLINN, Estonia, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PARSIQ today announced the production release of its blockchain monitoring and automation solution. PARSIQ is the first blockchain monitoring platform that allows users to create "Smart-Triggers" to set up automatic reactions to events happening on the blockchain.
2 Reviews
5.0/5
