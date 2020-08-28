  1. Home
No-code solution to connect blockchain to anything

The "Zapier for Blockchain".
PARSIQ serves as a bridge between blockchains and off-chain applications. Monitor and track any events or digital asset transfers on various blockchains in real-time at scale, build triggerable workflows.
PARSIQ Goes Live with Monitoring Platform That Allows Connecting Blockchains to Off-Chain Apps for Workflow Automation | Markets InsiderTALLINN, Estonia, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PARSIQ today announced the production release of its blockchain monitoring and automation solution. PARSIQ is the first blockchain monitoring platform that allows users to create "Smart-Triggers" to set up automatic reactions to events happening on the blockchain.
