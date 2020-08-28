PARSIQ Goes Live with Monitoring Platform That Allows Connecting Blockchains to Off-Chain Apps for Workflow Automation | Markets Insider

TALLINN, Estonia, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PARSIQ today announced the production release of its blockchain monitoring and automation solution. PARSIQ is the first blockchain monitoring platform that allows users to create "Smart-Triggers" to set up automatic reactions to events happening on the blockchain.