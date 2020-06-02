Parsify Desktop
Antoni Kępiński
Maker
👋 Hello everyone! 🚀 I'm extremely happy to show you Parsify Desktop - an extendable text-based calculator. It allows you to write notes, but at the same time evaluate math expressions, convert units, currencies, and much more. ✨ Main features: - Instant answers - Supports math operations, unit & currency conversion and much more - Custom syntax highlighting for better readability - Ability to add custom units & plugins - Cross-platform 💰 While the app itself is free to download, you can also purchase a lifetime license, which activates some exciting additional features, like custom units and plugins. It also supports further development! 🌹 To celebrate the launch, there is a 50% discount on the license (until June 8, so be quick!). 🎁 More information available on https://parsify.app 💌 Huge thanks to everyone for your support! If you have any ideas or suggestions, make sure to write them below.
The link to the mac app is dead https://github.com/xxczaki/deskt... Edit: actually all the links to downloads are dead
