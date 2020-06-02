  1. Home
Parsify Desktop

Extendable calculator for the 21st century

Parsify Desktop is an extendable calculator for the 21st Century ⚡ It allows you to combine personal notes with math expressions, assignments, converting units and more. Works on Windows, macOS and Linux!
👋 Hello everyone! 🚀 I'm extremely happy to show you Parsify Desktop - an extendable text-based calculator. It allows you to write notes, but at the same time evaluate math expressions, convert units, currencies, and much more. ✨ Main features: - Instant answers - Supports math operations, unit & currency conversion and much more - Custom syntax highlighting for better readability - Ability to add custom units & plugins - Cross-platform 💰 While the app itself is free to download, you can also purchase a lifetime license, which activates some exciting additional features, like custom units and plugins. It also supports further development! 🌹 To celebrate the launch, there is a 50% discount on the license (until June 8, so be quick!). 🎁 More information available on https://parsify.app 💌 Huge thanks to everyone for your support! If you have any ideas or suggestions, make sure to write them below.
Vali Draganescu
Vali Draganescu
The link to the mac app is dead https://github.com/xxczaki/deskt... Edit: actually all the links to downloads are dead
