Marvin Hassan
I'd be very careful with that. There are good reasons for "lorem Ipsum". I.e. You don't want people actually reading your blind text and trying to interpet it. "Lorem ipsum" is clear!
I made this product because I got tired of old way of generating text in my UI deigns (lorem ipsum text) I wanted to make my design feel as natural as possible so I created Parrotxt, a simple app that generates for you REAL paragraphs with REAL text.
That's brilliant man!
Super cool and congrats on the launch! Love tools like this.
Nice! All that lorem ipsum stuff always seemed like gibberish to me. Thank you for making this!