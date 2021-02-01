  1. Home
Parrotxt

Generate REAL text instead of the boring "lorem ipsum"

Design Tools
Developer Tools
Make your UI design pop by using REAL text instead of "Lorem Ipsum"
Everyone is using lorem ipsum to the point where it's starting to affect our designs negatively. Enter Parrotxt, a text generator that generates for you paragraphs but with real text!
Marvin Hassan
I'd be very careful with that. There are good reasons for "lorem Ipsum". I.e. You don't want people actually reading your blind text and trying to interpet it. "Lorem ipsum" is clear!
Eihab Khan
Maker
UI Designer | Front End Developer
I made this product because I got tired of old way of generating text in my UI deigns (lorem ipsum text) I wanted to make my design feel as natural as possible so I created Parrotxt, a simple app that generates for you REAL paragraphs with REAL text.
Miguel Hill
🎈
Tech enthusiast from LA. Love AI!
That's brilliant man!
Jaisal Rathee
150+ growth strategies (Growmysaas.co) 🚀
Super cool and congrats on the launch! Love tools like this.
Dave GalbraithCTO - fanimal.com
Nice! All that lorem ipsum stuff always seemed like gibberish to me. Thank you for making this!
