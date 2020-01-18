Discussion
Hey there Product Hunt, I’d like to introduce you to Parrity. Parrity is a free and open learning platform that helps entrepreneurs learn from other successful entrepreneurs and brands by allowing them to exchange knowledge and experience through an easy to use interface and in different formats like tutorials, courses, e-books, and videos. We built Parrity because we wanted to create an open space where people eager to learn how to build a business can do so without the boundaries of traditional learning platforms and with a greater sense of community. You can now tap into the experience of brands like SalesHacker, Beamery, thought leaders like Nir Eyal, Colin Scotland, Dan Nessler and other super-smart designers, marketers, product makers & business people. We also make it easier to learn whether you know what you’re looking for and are trying to improve your skills, or you’re just starting and you don’t know where to begin. * Use the Library page to discover new tutorials by subject, or make use of the advanced search engine to find answers to specific questions inside content. * Make Collections from your favorite content so it’s easier to reach in the future. * Use Author profiles to follow your favorite authors and to stay updated on their latest work. * Engage with the Community and connect with fellow entrepreneurs and authors for Q&A and talks. ( this will rollout 2020, for now, you can join our Telegram ) & more. We’re now in an open beta phase looking to grow both sides of the ecosystem - authors and readers. Sing-up today and you’ll get lifetime superuser access and some other cool perks. ( Limited 5000 spots ) And if you’re an author or a brand that has quality content, joining our author pool today will get you perks like free advertising tokens for our advertising platform. ( here’s how ) Thanks, @razkarmi for hunting us, and all the amazing authors and brands that came aboard early and have supported us so far! I hope you find this as interesting and ambitious as we do, we are set on building the largest and the most community-centric learning platform ever built. - Lubomir Fotev @darksidezoo & Vitalli Zdanovskyi @vitalii_zdanovskyi - makers
