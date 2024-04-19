Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Parny
Parny
Social Media-like AI Incident Management Tool
Visit
Upvote 15
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Parny is the all-in-one solution for on-call management and monitoring alert services. It leverages a social media-style experience and AI-powered solutions.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Tech
by
Parny
Goldcast Content Lab
Ad
AI-Powered Campaign Creation: Repurpose B2B Videos in Clicks
About this launch
Parny
Social Media-like AI Incident Management Tool
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Parny by
Parny
was hunted by
Zeynep Mavi
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Hasan Aday
,
Hakan Evkuran
,
Yunus Irmak
and
Berkay Özuygur
. Featured on April 20th, 2024.
Parny
is not rated yet. This is Parny's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report