Parlor's In-Product Town Hall

Keith Frankel
Hi everyone! Keith here from Parlor. Hope you're all still healthy, safe, and at least a little bit sane during these crazy times. I know we've all been navigating uncharted territory over the last few weeks, with no shortage of uncertainty and financial insecurity affecting many of our fellow makers. As a small team, we're very much in the same boat, and as such have been doing our best to try and find ways to move forward while waiting for the world to return to normal. Today, I'm thrilled to get to announce one of those efforts which we hope many of you will really get a lot of value out of – a brand new free tool from the team here at Parlor. We took a pinch of the full Parlor feedback platform, sprinkled in some new customization options, stirred them together into a simplified experience, and baked it for roughly 8 weeks of work from home time. And voilà: Parlor's free in-product announcements and feedback hub was born! (Sorry, I've been doing a lot of baking these days.) It feels like an odd time to be launching a new product (and we certainly discussed whether we should wait), but we ultimately decided that frozen budgets be damned! If we can help other teams – big or small – better engage and communicate with their users, then by golly now's a great time to do it. So, the team at Parlor presents for your review our new in-product town hall. We hope you check it out, use it, and love it. But even if you don't, we hope that you send us feedback (keith@parlor.io works)... it's sort of central to what we do as a product feedback company. Thanks again everyone. Please stay safe, and hopefully we'll talk to you soon! Keith
Hey folks! I'm a Cofounder and Designer here at Parlor! Keith said it all in his comment, but wanted to offer myself up for question answering, conversation, or any miniscule amount of feedback! We thrive off any human connection we can get these days! You can ping me here or shoot me an email at jonah@parlor.io.
@thekeithf is a handsome man whomst makes smart and intelligent products with my good pal @jonah_stuart it would be prudent to use their product to improve your app, software, or heck your blog about cats
@jonah_stuart @ghanbak :) hahaha... Ethan! We miss you bud. Hope all is well, and thanks so much for the love.
