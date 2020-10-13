discussion
Tyler Christie
Maker
Hi Everyone! Excited to share Parla here - a new app aiming to change the conversation around fertility through an expert-led community and digital clinic. We founded Parla after our own struggle to start a family experiencing how it can be full of confusion, taboos and frustration. Whether you have experienced loss, are trying for kids later in life or are simply wanting to get a headstart on your preconception planning - our app is here to support you every step of the way. Parla helps you assess your reproductive health with at-home blood tests, online quizzes, and guides to improve your knowledge on everything from mental health to nutrition. We'd love to hear your feedback so we can improve the app and support more on their journey!
For our Product Hunt use code "PARLA100" to get 3 months of free access and 50% off your fertility test. This includes: - £84.50 off our fertility hormone test - that’s 50% off! - 3-month free access to your Parla Membership Plan - All meditation programmes including those designed for IVF and natural conception - Expert-led audio guides on key topics from PCOS to Trying to Conceive - Our community where health experts are on-hand to answer your questions - Your personalised profile and newsfeed to keep you one step ahead in your journey
