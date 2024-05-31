Launches
Parking Sign Scanner - Park Here

Find the perfect parking spot.

Finding a place to park in the city can be tricky, but Park Here makes it easy! Just take a picture of a parking sign, and this magic helper using ChatGPT, will tell you if it's okay to park there.
Launched in
Travel
Transportation
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
ChatGPT by OpenAI
Using ChatGPT to analyze parking signs. Showing the results in a user friendly way.
About this launch
Parking Sign Scanner - Park Here by
was hunted by
Daveen Jay
in Travel, Transportation, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Daveen Jay
. Featured on June 1st, 2024.
