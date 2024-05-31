Launches
Parking Sign Scanner - Park Here
Parking Sign Scanner - Park Here
Find the perfect parking spot.
Finding a place to park in the city can be tricky, but Park Here makes it easy! Just take a picture of a parking sign, and this magic helper using ChatGPT, will tell you if it's okay to park there.
Launched in
Travel
Transportation
Artificial Intelligence
by
Parking Sign Scanner - Park Here
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
ChatGPT by OpenAI
7,297 upvotes
Using ChatGPT to analyze parking signs. Showing the results in a user friendly way.
About this launch
Parking Sign Scanner - Park Here by
was hunted by
Daveen Jay
in
Travel
,
Transportation
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Daveen Jay
. Featured on June 1st, 2024.
This is Parking Sign Scanner - Park Here's first launch.
