Parkify 2.0

This simple minimalist car locator will automatically detect when you park your car. It is automatic so no action required by you at any time!
Use the Bluetooth connection of your car to detect effectively when you park.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Nouaman M@nanomeko · I travel and I build things
Doesn't google maps already provide this feature?
Upvote (1)Share·
Tudor Baidoc@baidoct · A Web & UI Designer
@nanomeko I just wanted to ask the same thing
Upvote Share·
Francesco GattiMaker@fgatti675 · Parkify!
I build this product out of necessity. I kept on forgetting where I had parked my car, I checked similar existing options but none of them where getting it right, and were failing either at the UX level, technical level, or required some manual activation which I wanted to avoid. So I built my own!
Upvote Share·