Home
Pareto Security
Pareto Security
Avoid common security mistakes on your Mac
🏷 Payment Required
Mac
+ 2
#4 Product of the Day
Today
Pareto Security is a checklist app that helps you with basic security hygiene on your Mac. It gently nudges you to take care of 20% of security tasks that prevent 80% of problems. Get Product Hunt coupon codes in the first comment!
🎁 100% off for first 100
Login to get promo code
Featured
1h ago