Dragos Dobrean
Makerall-rounder @ appssemble
Parenthing is an app dedicated to engaged parents. Those parents that want their child to develop at their best. Several parents wonder if there is a problem with their child. We don’t know, but if there is one, we want to help you! That’s why in our app you will find an initial screening test, where parents give us more details about their child(ren). Parents will receive a few recommendations of articles tailored for their child. We have prepared 30 major topics from developmental psychology, but only those that addressed parental concerns from the screening will be recommended. Sometimes the concerns are real and it can be a clinical problem, but other times it can be just an underdeveloped ability of the child. To be sure whether parents have to worry or not we have created 24 assessment questionnaires for the most frequent children problems between 3-9 years old. Based on the results, you will receive further guidance. Parenthing brings psychological knowledge closer to parents. We have built +50 exercises that can help parents to address the difficulties they encounter with their children. Exercises are easy to be conducted at home. While doing the activities and exercises parents can find +20 worksheets and charts that will help them during the process. Like this, parents can track their progress. We think that parenthing is created for parents who want to help their children to develop globally while also having a good time together! Tryout today! The Android version will be available soon, leave your email on https://parenthing.co and we'll let you know once it's out.
@dragos_dobrean nice idea. Good luck!
