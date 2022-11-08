Products
Home
→
Product
→
Parceldoo on Zapier
Enabling shipment tracking anywhere
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
With the Parceldoo on Zapier you can track your parcel with more than 10 major carriers! Get your tracking status on Slack, Teams, Discord and more than 1500 other apps present on Zapier.
Launched in
Productivity
,
API
,
Delivery
by
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Elise Météry
in
Productivity
,
API
,
Delivery
. Made by
Elise Météry
,
Joseph Hill
and
Lan-Anh Hang (she/her)
. Featured on November 8th, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#73
Report