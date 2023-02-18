Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Parcel
Parcel
Logistics coordination platform
Visit
Upvote 2
3 months free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The first logistics coordination platform that allows any business and person anywhere in the world to send things easily and safely.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Delivery
by
Parcel
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Parcel
Logistics coordination platform.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Parcel by
Parcel
was hunted by
Ignacio Rodrigues
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Delivery
. Made by
Ignacio Rodrigues
. Featured on February 18th, 2023.
Parcel
is not rated yet. This is Parcel's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#288
Report