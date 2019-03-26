Log InSign up
Story-telling podcasts covering crime, history and sci-fi

Parcast is the premier storytelling podcast network focused on creating scripted, story-driven programming that is engaging, informative, and entertaining.
They were acquired by Spotify today!
Spotify acquires story-based podcasting studio ParcastSpotify is on something of a podcast acquisition binge, as the audio-streaming giant today announced its third such deal in less than two months. The latest target is Parcast, a podcast studio that focuses specifically on story-based series including fiction and non-fiction works across crime and mystery.
VentureBeatPaul Sawers
Spotify eyes more original podcasts with Parcast acquisitionParcast has tapped into our collective fascination with true crime by churning out 18 shows that tread the fine line between fact and crackpot conspiracy theories. The New York Times described its output (including podcasts Female Criminals, Unexplained Mysteries and Unsolved Murders) as a mix of "historical fact, pop psychology and rampant speculation."
Engadget
Spotify acquires true crime studio Parcast to expand its original podcast contentSpotify, the music streaming platform with 207 million users, is making good on its commitment to invest up to $500 million into its new podcasting business - a promise it made in February after announcing the acquisitions of podcast networks Gimlet and Anchor. Today, Spotify announced that i...
TechCrunch
Amrith Shanbhag
Nice to see Spotify showing more interest in niche podcast networks and creators in search of more original content 🎙️
