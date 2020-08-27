Param.ai
All-in-one recruitment tool for growing companies.
Deviprsad Chand
Software Developer
I like the idea to make stuffs associated with recruitment effortless. Great job guys....Being someone who has seen your passion and dedication over past few years closely, I am excited to see your ideas solving real world issues involving recruitment. All the best.
Hi Makers 👋, Ashish here, Co-Founder of Param.ai. As a team, we have set a big goal for us: helping companies with hassle-free recruitment experience. Be it a startup of 5 members or an enterprise of 20K employees. When @hari_param and I started our first company (Stockroom and wanted to hire few engineers, we realised that recruitment as a process has a lot of manual, repetitive and mundane tasks. And we were not focusing much on spending time in finding and talking to relevant candidates. We looked out for trying out a few tools, but they were super expensive or had a big learning curve. That's where we built Param. Which helps the companies to focus on meaningful engagement with the relevant candidate while it takes care of all other things. We noticed that we were making a few mistakes in recruitment: ❌ No career page on our website ❌ Almost no acknowledgment or communication to the applicants after their job application ❌ Back-and-forth while scheduling an interview ❌ No place to organize interviews from the hiring team ❌ Effectively not re-using the past candidate applications for future openings ❌ and many more... (if you have any, you can share in the comments) The problem is, it takes a lot of time to manage these things and it becomes tedious for a growing company. 😪 Introducing Param.ai ✅ Attract candidates via your branded career page which is integrated with Google Jobs and LinkedIn. ✅ Stop going through each and every resume to find profile relevance. ✅ Give your candidates a better and personalized experience with automated communications via email and chatbot. ✅ Schedule and collect interview feedback without any back-and-forth. ✅ Create and re-use offer templates to send out offer letters. ✅ Save your sourcing effort by finding relevant applications for a new position ✅ Understand your data by exhaustive reporting We're giving away 2 active job slots for free for 1 year for ProductHunters. 👉 Grab the deal before it runs out Hari, Soumya and I are here to take questions and to discuss anything about recruitment.
