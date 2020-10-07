discussion
Genia Mikhalchenko
MakerCo-Founder Parallel Tea
Thanks @robleh_jama for hunting us, it is greatly appreciated :) Hi everybody, I’m a long time community member and a first time creator here. I’m thrilled to finally introduce Parallel Tea Co. to you all here today! What started out as a simple idea to discover the best possible alternative to coffee and energy drinks, quickly evolved into an almost decade long exploration of ancient western and eastern plant medicines, herbs and remedies. The result is a unique, premium blend of Amazonian Yerba Mate & Guayusa mixed with adaptogens Ashwagandha and Turmeric that provides the following benefits: 🔥 Boosts energy 👁 Enhances mental clarity ❤️ Improves overall well-being Our SuperTea blend is loaded with naturally occurring caffeine, twice as many antioxidants as green tea and mood enhancing compounds Theobromine and Theophylline among several other compounds. Refined and tested over a decade, this unique blend represents the perfect mixture of ingredients to help re-imagine how you fuel up without sacrificing any of the health benefits. We are launching with a 20% discount on all orders, FREE shipping on orders over $50 CAD ($37 USD) and FREE DELIVERY within the Toronto Area. Let me know your thoughts and happy to answer any questions the Product Hunt community has about the company and product!
