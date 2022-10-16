Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Parallel
See Parallel’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Parallel
Parallel
Listen to music together and chat with friends
Visit
Upvote 1
1 month premium free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Parallel breaks boundaries and creates communities. It is a messaging and music application that allows users to listen to music for free and chat with friends!
Launched in
Music
,
User Experience
,
Social Media
by
Parallel
Secureframe Questionnaires
Ad
Respond to security questionnaires and RFPs fast with AI
About this launch
Parallel
Stream music and hang out with friends for free.
1
review
1
follower
Follow for updates
Parallel by
Parallel
was hunted by
Rohin
in
Music
,
User Experience
,
Social Media
. Made by
Rohin
and
John Liu
. Featured on October 16th, 2022.
Parallel
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on April 19th, 2022.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#256
Report