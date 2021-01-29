discussion
Palash Shah
MakerFounder at Paraglide, Libra
Hi Product Hunters! Thank you to @robjama for hunting us. I'm Palash, a second-year student at the University of Virginia. I'm extremely excited to announce the release of Paraglide to the public! I've been working on ML tooling for quite a while now, previously with libradocs.org and now paraglide.ai! Before building Paraglide, I asked myself the question: why aren't more people automating machine learning, even-though the tools exist? After talking to hundreds of users, the answer was obvious. The tools that exist right now are all the same. They force you to work completely hands off, and give their platform full control! Paraglide is different. You can customize exactly what you want, and let us handle the rest! We've built it in layers, the natural language grammar + custom modules, to help users of all expertise levels customize the AI pipeline. Sign up now and get our Product Hunt Launch day discount! Just for today, it's only $8 monthly for 1,000 tokens, unlimited model storage and inference. 😃😃😃 The goal of this launch is primarily to better understand our users. We want feedback! Join our Discord community and feel free to discuss Paraglide. If you want to discuss using Paraglide at your startup, feel free to also book a chat with me at calendly.com/palashshah/paraglide-demo. We're offering huge deals for all startups, as we're focused on bringing value to you first. Thanks for checking Paraglide out, and I'm looking forward to you feedback! 🚀🚀🚀🚀
So necessary these days. Great work
@tim_connors Thank you Tim!
Really easy to use! I think the key value prop is that you can tune Paraglide's ML workflow precisely to your needs. If you have past ML/DS experience, then you can specify models, preprocessing steps, etc. Otherwise just let it do its thing. Excited to see future features potentially beyond tabular data as well!
It says AI in there, enough for me to try it :)
@danneniko Let me know if there's anything you need help with!
I'm super hyped! Can't wait to use it! Let's enter the next ML chapter
@philip_vo Excited :). Thank you for all your support!
Wow - love this! Haven't used machine learning yet at Neutron Creative, but this makes me want to try :) Great product and awesome launch! 🔥
@jimmy_bisenius Really pumped to see where we can use Paraglide in Neutron Creative. If there's a feature that might make that integration easier, let me know.
Super cool product. I love that it’s making machine learning more accessible to new-to-ML devs like me. Excited to dive further in on this one and finally understand ML better!
@dustin_mccaffree Glad you like the product. Thanks for always being supportive!
Sounds like a great product! Love the unique customization it offers