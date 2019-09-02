Discussion
Hi Product Hunters, I'm Tahimi Leon, the Lead Designer and Co-Founder of the Paquete.io. We're very excited to launch our new product - It’s an amazing tool, fast, easy to use, and It has a fresh and pleasant look, we work hard to make the best user experience. We built Paquete.io to help residential building concierges with the efficiency of their package management process. Do you want to know how can Paquete.io help concierges in Package-Rooms? - Automated package inventory. - Scan any package label even if it is handwritten. - 99% recognition data effective. - Notifies the resident automatically. - It handles data in a reliable way, digitally keeping track of the package's history. - It saves a lot of working time. Process a package in less than 20 secs. We are around all day answering questions about Paquete.io, we'd love to hear what you think!
