Research by Laura King shows that writing about achieving future goals and dreams can make people happier and healthier.
This app makes you pledge that you'll write something everyday and we ensure this by reminding you that you pledged by push notifications!
Kumar Abhirup
Hi Hunters 👋 I'm Kumar Abhirup, 15-year-old indie maker, shipping my first web app ever. I have had the problem of writing since eternity. All that I wrote never appealed my teachers in school. To build a good habit of writing, I created PaprInk. Unlike other blogging platforms like Medium, you need no following to be featured on PaprInk. It works the way Product Hunt does, it features posts on everyday basis and the post that gets most upvotes stays on top. Would love to host budding writers there. :-) Let "improving writing skill" be your this year resolution 😉 EDIT: I see my school WhatsApp group is helping my web app a lot with upvotes and signups 😆
