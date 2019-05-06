Log In
Paperform for eCommerce

Paperform’s new eCommerce features make it easy for anyone to sell online. Build payment and subscription forms fast, collect payments with more platforms (including AliPay & 3D Secure), capture and analyse data to power smarter business decisions.
Adithya ShreshtiHunterPro@adithya · Founder of Knowmad Life | Startuposphere
Your search for a minimalist but feature-rich form builder with e-commerce features and payment integrations ends here. Paperform has come a long way since 2017 with awesome updates every week. For sure, I can say Paperform is "The fastest way to sell online" now. Over to the founder couple @dean_mcpherson @dionymcpherson
