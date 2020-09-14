paperd
App to collect inspiration, take notes & more
Keedan Punch
Hi Everyone! Meet paperd. It's a simple (free) app for creating rich collection spaces. These spaces can be for anything from shopping lists, inspiration for your next renovation, or a to-do list. The possibilities are endless. Upload images, add links, write to your heart's desire, chuck in a checklist, some dot points, and even a table. We're not going to tell you what to make, so you do you. Modern problems, modern solutions. An emoji for every paperd.🧠 👌 ✍️ Find something you like? Just drop the link in a paperd. We'll make it look all peerty. 🥰 😍 👸 You like checklists? Everybody loves a checklist. Well check that out. ✔️ 📝 ✍️ Need to get your creation into the world? Publish your paperd, anyone can view it. 🚀 👀 🎉 We are working on expanding the functionality of paperd and will have a suggestion page up and running shortly! Let us know your thoughts and thanks again! Keedan.
