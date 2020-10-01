Papercups FAQ Bot

discussion
Kam Leung
Maker
Hi Everyone! Kam and Alex here. We are the creators of Papercups. When we launched Papercups.io about a month and a half ago we’ve manually sent over 10 thousand messages. We didn’t like how complicated it was to set up a chatbot on different services when our needs are pretty simple. We’ve built different chatbot services before so we decided that we can build something simple ourselves! You can train the chatbot by feeding questions from your FAQ and answers. This way it's a more human way of searching through your FAQ and can offload common questions that you type up often. We plan on making this much more customizable like being able to change default messages and falling through to customer support agents when the bot can’t handle the edge cases. We’ve built this with a deep learning NLP model and are still in the process of tweaking and improving it. The chatbot service is still beta mode so it isn’t live yet but we wanted to launch the demo on Product Hunt to collect some feedback. If you are a startup that is getting flooded with support tickets I'd love to chat and get your feedback!
