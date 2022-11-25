Products
Home
→
Product
→
Paperade AI
Ranked #19 for today
Paperade AI
Turn groundbreaking research into real-world solutions.
Visit
Upvote 22
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Paperade is the first AI-powered tool that generates commercial use cases and company ideas from 100M+ academic papers and research studies. It's like having a PhD in startup ideas.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Maker Tools
by
Paperade AI
About this launch
Paperade AI
Turn groundbreaking research into real-world solutions.
0
reviews
429
followers
Follow for updates
Paperade AI by
Paperade AI
was hunted by
Elijah Buford
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Elijah Buford
. Featured on December 20th, 2022.
Paperade AI
is not rated yet. This is Paperade AI's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
10
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#63
Report