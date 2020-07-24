Discussion
Eddie Hermoso
Maker
Hello Hunters, Last month, we launched Paper Workspace — a productivity and collaboration platform that combines project and task management, documents and notes, wikis, files, messaging, video chat, and other awesome tools in one place. It's a versatile platform for anyone, whether you're managing large product teams, personal tasks, or you're an independent creator. We emphasized four core principles in the design and experience of the platform: ✔️ the most important part of a team is the individual ✔️ asynchronous work is paramount, especially in our current climate ✔️ reduce context switching ✔️ get real work done with less meetings and distractions If you want to learn more about why we built it, here's a link to our Medium article with more details - https://medium.com/paper-workspa... We've got a lot of features lined up so here's a link to our roadmap if you want to check it out - https://paperworkspace.com/roadmap There's a forever-free version as well as two paid subscription plans. We hope that you check it out and hope that Paper Workspace helps you in your professional and personal endeavors!
