Paper.coffee

A free blogging tool without a like button 👍🙅🏻♂️
So write whatever comes to mind. ✍️🔥
Hope Paper is more about you, not about them. ✌️❤️
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Tony KimMaker@seoultonykim · Product Lover @ Playmatters Studio
🙋🏻♂️Hi PH, I built a free blogging tool without a like button. The goal was to bring back the freedom of old blogs used to have. Freedom of writing anything you want without a specific purpose. It feels like blogging is very attached with sales and branding these days. Even Medium is like a text version of TED, which made me feel like that I have to write something valuable. I mean valuable for everyone. When I wanted to write something personal(not private as diary though), FB was not an answer, WP was too heavy for this. Long story short, it's an alternative blogging tool for your personal writings. So write whatever comes to mind. (PS. I also wanted to bring some vibe from duotone printing. 👨🎨)
Upvote Share·
Daniel Glutzman@daniel_glutzman · Maker of many things, mostly of food
Like your sepia background :) G luck!
Upvote Share·