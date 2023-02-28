Products
Home
→
Product
→
Paper
Ranked #14 for today
Paper
Create embedded wallets that make web3 easy for your users
Paper makes it simple to embed custom web3 wallets in your app: No seed phrases → Users create wallets with email; No annoying pop-ups → Sign messages & pay for gas for users; No crypto needed → Users can buy NFTs with credit card
Launched in
Crypto
,
Developer Tools
,
Web3
by
Paper: Embedded Wallet Service
Emma
About this launch
Paper: Embedded Wallet Service
Create embedded wallets that make web3 easy for your users.
0
reviews
40
followers
Follow for updates
Paper by
Paper: Embedded Wallet Service
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Crypto
,
Developer Tools
,
Web3
. Made by
James Sun
,
Jarques
,
Phillip Ho
,
Winston Yeo
and
Edward Sun
. Featured on March 1st, 2023.
Paper: Embedded Wallet Service
is not rated yet. This is Paper: Embedded Wallet Service's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Comments
9
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#76
