πŸš€Made Paper , an offline note taking app with share option.πŸ–₯οΈπŸ”„πŸ“± Paper is created by me and What lead to the creation of Paper? The idea to create paper came out when we both were working on a side project and wanted to share text/links between our πŸ–₯οΈπŸ”„πŸ“±computers/mobile, thanks to BSNL (Indian Broadband Network) and its fluctuating internet connectivity, we thought of working on an offline note sharing application leveraging local storage and QR code.