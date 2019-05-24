Manage grocery and household inventory with focus on simplicity and ease of use. Pantry Check learns from the user community and can predict expiration dates and prices, send reminders, auto-generate shopping lists and more.
Evtim GeorgievMaker@evtim · Founder, Sunroom Labs
Pantry Check came out of the frustration with my own food waste. I desire a very simple and visual way to track the inventory and automate all the tasks around monitoring expiration dates, generating and executing a shopping list, keeping track of budget, etc. The ultimate goal is to develop a virtual butler to manage all aspects of the household with the power of understanding the user community, the supply chain, logistics, predict prices, availability, needs, understand tastes, enable discovery and recommendations and more.
