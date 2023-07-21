Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Pansophic
Pansophic
Automate user feedback
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Pansophic provides configurable AI agents that conduct user interviews and provide interview summaries and transcripts as well as insights inferred from the collective user feedback gathered.
Launched in
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Pansophic
Vanta On-Demand Demo
Ad
Compliance that doesn’t SOC 2 much. Watch now.
About this launch
Pansophic
Automate user feedback
1
review
7
followers
Follow for updates
Pansophic by
Pansophic
was hunted by
Baris Koksalan
in
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Baris Koksalan
. Featured on July 21st, 2023.
Pansophic
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Pansophic's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
#49
Week rank
#261
Report