  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Pansophic
Pansophic

Automate user feedback

Free Options
Pansophic provides configurable AI agents that conduct user interviews and provide interview summaries and transcripts as well as insights inferred from the collective user feedback gathered.
Launched in
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Pansophic
About this launch
1review
7
followers
Pansophic by
was hunted by
Baris Koksalan
in User Experience, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Baris Koksalan
. Featured on July 21st, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Pansophic's first launch.
7
3
#49
#261