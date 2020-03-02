Discussion
Darius A Monsef IV
Maker
👋 Hi FIRST, I’m Dad. I’m also the Founder and CEO of BraveCare.com, a full-stack healthcare company for kids providing primary, urgent and remote care. Previously I was Founder & CEO of COLOURlovers and Creative Market . I have 3 young kids (8, 5 & 2) so I spend a lot of my time worried about their health and development. I met my cofounder Corey (Pediatric MD) when my son split his chin open and needed stitches. The next weekend I was awake at 2am trying to google cough sounds to figure out why my then 1yo couldn’t breathe well. Parenthood is a crazy amount of responsibility that requires no training or education for the duties which will be required... I'm building this company as a regular customer myself, for the benefit of all. We know there’s a wealth of information out there, but it’s not easy to get clear guidance as a worried parent if should rush to the ER, or if an Urgent Care is good… or if you can just stay home. Our panic free symptom checker was built to do just that. Gather the same data a pediatric expert would ask, and then give you guidance on what you need to do next. If you’re in the Portland, OR area we have one clinic open and taking care of kids 10am-10pm (Our nurse line is open the rest of the night in case you ever really need to speak to someone, 503-300-4111). Our second clinic is opening in Portland soon and we’ll be expanding into new markets later this year. I hope you don’t need us, but that we can be of help if you ever do... and I’d love to hear where you find frustration in getting great healthcare for your kids. +D
