Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Adiv Maimon
Maker
Hi Hunters, We built PangoPay out of frustration. Running a small business, I found it difficult to make sure that invoices we sent to clients were paid on time. We followed up. We annoyed people. And I realized that it affected our bottom line - there was always a drop-off of potential clients at the payment stage. After a meeting with a major European payment gateway, I realized that a huge amount of time, energy and money had been poured in to creating and optimizing payment gateways for e-commerce, but nothing existed for B2B and non-retail B2C businesses. So we created PangoPay. The goal is to translate all the technology and ease of use that’s gone in to buying things online, to the rest of the business world. It should be a simple as entering credit card details to get paid. Have a look at https://pangopay.co, and feel free to ask questions or comment here!
UpvoteShare