Akram AbouKhalil
100 percent free gift cards during COVID is really a game changer for small business. What you're doing is giving small businesses a 0% loan so that they can survive in this turbulent time without concurring the 3 percent transaction fee is huge.
Maker
Hello 👋 Product Hunt! We are Nader and Alec, founders of Paneau! Paneau Gift Cards is a complete gift card platform. Businesses can easily sell and redeem gift cards that integrate directly into customers' Apple wallets. It's POS agnostic and touchless 😷 We started Paneau to highlight and empower local businesses. During shelter in place many of our friends/early customers were struggling and we wanted to help by purchasing giftcards from their businesses. We soon realized that not many had systems in place to facilitate giftcard transactions easily. Purchasing gift cards is a popular way for customers to get cash to businesses, however, many small businesses don’t have the infrastructure in place for people to purchase gift cards online. For example, only 5,000 of the 15,0000 local businesses listed on saveourfaves.com have ways for customers to get a gift card. That hole-in-the-wall spot you love probably doesn't have a way for you to buy a gift card. So we built an end-to-end gift card and payment processing platform. It takes <10 minutes for businesses to set up and it integrates with the customer's Apple wallet so you're never stuck fishing for a voucher from your inbox at the register. We hope people find it useful. The platform is free and we're waiving transaction fees through the COVID-19 shutdown. We'd love if you could share this with your favorite bar/cafe/restaurant/local business. We'd love to hear your thoughts or comments, drop us an email at hello@paneau.io
Amazing!! Paneau always constructs thoughtful, innovative products.
Great & innovative way to market your business using the latest tech.
