Pandemic Preparedness Illustrations

Illustrations for businesses during the pandemic

Show your customers and clients that your business is prepared to handle the pandemic. Ideal for email campaigns, marketing web pages and social media posts.
Sankalp Agarwal
Hey PH, We made a bunch of illustrations for you to communicate your pandemic preparedness to your customers/audience. It contains a touch of human warmth together with proactiveness that your users will appreciate during these times! Businesses can buy it for a very small one-time cost. We're also making this pack available for FREE for a limited time if you want to use it for non-commercial purposes. Please visit the website to get this. If you have any suggestions/feedback, we'd love to hear it. Hoping you make good use of this pack. Stay safe!
