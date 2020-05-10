Pandemic Preparedness Illustrations

Discussion
Sankalp Agarwal
Maker
Hey PH, We made a bunch of illustrations for you to communicate your pandemic preparedness to your customers/audience. It contains a touch of human warmth together with proactiveness that your users will appreciate during these times! Businesses can buy it for a very small one-time cost. We're also making this pack available for FREE for a limited time if you want to use it for non-commercial purposes. Please visit the website to get this. If you have any suggestions/feedback, we'd love to hear it. Hoping you make good use of this pack. Stay safe!
