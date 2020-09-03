discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Keinan Goichman
MakerEntrepreneur
Hi there everyone, Thanks for visiting, So I have been a huge fan of 2048 back in the days, but surprisingly, I met a few people that didn't like it(go figure;) They told me they never understood the game dynamics. A few weeks ago, I came up with what I think was as a simple solution. So I took 2048, change its dynamics, Sprinkled a few viruses and tada, I present to you: Pandemiac! Have fun...
UpvoteShare
good for quick freshment.
UpvoteShare