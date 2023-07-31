Products
Pamera - The Poem Camera
Pamera - The Poem Camera
Take Poetic Pictures (with the help of Ai)
Visit
Take a picture and automatically turn it into a poem via Ai. Borges couldn't have written a better one.
Launched in
Art
Photography
Artificial Intelligence
by
Pamera - The Poem Camera
About this launch
Pamera - The Poem Camera
Take Poetic Pictures (with the help of Ai)
Pamera - The Poem Camera by
Pamera - The Poem Camera
was hunted by
Damjanski
in
Art
,
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Damjanski
and
Steve Snygin
. Featured on August 1st, 2023.
Pamera - The Poem Camera
is not rated yet. This is Pamera - The Poem Camera's first launch.
