Hey Product Hunt community! I'm Yixin and I am excited to share the initial version of PalPark with you. PalPark is a social learning space for anyone to discover and create topic-based knowledge collections. Our goal is to make learning easy and rewarding. What PalPark offers now: - Discover collections we have currently around product management, Kubernetes, and system design - Create your own collection and share if you are learning a topic and want others to join you Why I created PalPark When it comes to learning a new and unfamiliar topic, it can be daunting and difficult...Where should I start? How to tell the high-quality resources from the bad or misleading ones? Am I missing anything? What is the next step? This is especially true when you are on your own and don't have a good support system (like a school). We want to make it easier for individuals to discover how others have navigated and learned similar topics. And we want more people to share their learning journey through curations and creations as they are valuable to others and can build them a community. If you have any feedback or questions, please comment below or PM me @cathykou . Thank you! And stay safe and healthy
