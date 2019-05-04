Paloma Post
With Paloma Post we set out to make it easier than ever to connect with the ones you love. You can now choose a beautifully designed card, customize the message inside, and even sign if you'd like. Send it from anywhere for only $5.
Better Kansas City | Custom Cards for That Special Someone | Paloma Post | Paloma PostBetter Kansas City and Paloma Post talk about the inspiration for our business and how to customize a Valentine's Day card. Veronika Carrender shows us her greeting card design process.
Duo designs Paloma Post greeting cards for more inclusive representationAs she stood flipping through an endless sea of birthday cards, Julie Korona couldn't find a single one that would send the right message to her then-fiancé, Tyler, she recalled. "All of the cards that I was looking through either said 'husband' or were super generic," said Korona, co-founder of Paloma Post - a newly launched greeting card startup that enables people to customize their own cards.
Local company 'Paloma Post' offers customized convenience for your next greeting card purchaseKANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When you think of greeting cards, you may instinctively think "Hallmark." But there are plenty of small businesses that also make them, including local company Paloma Post. Co-founders Julie Korona and Andrew Carlson stopped by FOX4 on Friday to show off their cards and demonstrate how ordering from them works, watch their full interview in the video at the top of the page.
