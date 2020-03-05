Deals
Palloc
Palloc
Locate your pals and discover what they're up to
The idea behind this app was born from a desire to let people create a new connection and experience something more meaningful than a “like” or a “follow.” It’s all about being able to reach out to people nearby and interacting with them.
Alessandro Scopetoni
Hi 👋 Product Hunt! Palloc was designed, engineered and developed by myself. I'm here to answer all of your questions 🤗
