Palettte App
Create, analyze and edit smooth color palettes
#2 Product of the DayToday
Palettte App helps you to create, analyze and edit smooth color palettes. Fine tune hue, saturation and value gradients of your palettes. Import existing color schemes, find errors or automatically find the most similar colors from a new palette to a list of legacy colors from your codebase.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Gabriel AdorfMaker@gabdorf · Designer, connected-health.eu
This app helps you to create color palettes suited for UI design. 🎨 Build smooth color schemes that flow from one color to another 🎨 Fine tune hue, saturation and value gradients of your palette and of each color swatch individually 🎨 Import, analyze and edit existing color schemes, find errors or automatically find the most similar colors from a new palette to a list of legacy colors from your codebase by mapping old colors to new ones. More background info why I built this app can be found here: https://www.gabrieladorf.com/pal...
Upvote Share·