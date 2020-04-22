Discussion
Matt Delac
Maker
Hello hunters! 👋 I'm super excited to share a project @overdub and myself have worked for the last couple of weeks. It's called Palette List and it generates thousands of color palettes on the go. A few years ago I created a website called https://materialpalette.com/ which generates color palettes for Android design. Palette List is a different beast, it's not for Android but for pretty any project you're working. Developers, designers and marketeers can download palettes as CSS, Sass, SVG or can get the Hexadecimal values by just clicking on them. Enjoy and let us know if you any feedback 🙋♂️ PS: 🎨 My favorite palettes: https://www.palettelist.com/36d8...
